Citation
Tatterton MJ, Scholes SL, Henderson S, Croucher F, Gibson C. Illn. Crises Loss 2023; 31(3): 426-444.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The infrequency of sudden deaths in infancy and childhood means that professionals have limited exposure, making it difficult to gain experience and feel confident in their role. This meta-synthesis aims to synthesise qualitative research on the experience of professionals responding to cases of sudden or unexpected death. A systematic literature search was conducted using Academic Search Complete, CINHAL, Embase, psycINFO, PubMed and Web of Science, identifying ten papers for inclusion. Studies were appraised and synthesized using the principles of meta-synthesis. Four superordinate themes were identified: perceptions of role, experience on scene, approaches to coping, and barriers to support.
Language: en