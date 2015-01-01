Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of study is to determine the relationship between suicide risk and coping strategies with stress in depressed patients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This descriptive study includes 102 patients. Data were collected by "Beck Suicidal Ideation Scale-BSIS" and "Stress Coping Strategies Scale- SCSS." Descriptive statistics and T-test and ANOVA were applied in the comparison of the scale point averages for the independent groups. Kruskal-Wallis and Mann Whitney U tests were used in the analysis of nonparametric measurements. The relationships among the measures were tested via Pearson Correlation.



RESULTS: Significant differences were determined among the BSIS, age, educational background, marital status, family type, suicide history, number of suicides, suicide type and suicide history in the family. Significant differences were discovered between the presence of previous suicide attempts and leaving a note prior to the suicide and the desperate approach as measured on the SCSS subscales, between the optimistic approach and the presence of previous attempts, between the social support and age, and among the marital status, family type and the presence of previous attempts. A significant negative relationship was determined between the BSIS total point and the SCSS optimistic approach.



CONCLUSION: It is concluded that depressed patients have quite high risks and use much more passive strategies for emotions in order to cope with stress. Improving coping skills and providing effective emotion regulation by reducing stress level will help preventing suicide and lessening the intensity of depression.



Keywords: Suicide, Depression, Coping Strategies



Amaç: Bu çalışmanın amacı, depresyon hastalarında intihar riski ve stresle başa çıkma stratejileri arasındaki ilişkiyi belirlemektir.



Gereç ve Yöntem: Bu tanımlayıcı çalışma 102 hastayı içermektedir. Veriler "Beck İntihar Düşüncesi Ölçeği-BSIS" ve "Stresle Başa Çıkma Stratejileri Ölçeği-SCSS" ile toplandı. Bağımsız gruplar için ölçek puan ortalamalarının karşılaştırılmasında betimsel istatistikler ile t-testi ve ANOVA uygulandı. Parametrik olmayan ölçümlerin analizinde Kruskal-Wallis ve Mann Whitney U testleri kullanıldı. Ölçümler arasındaki ilişkiler Pearson Correlation ile test edildi.



Bulgular: BSIS, yaş, eğitim durumu, medeni durum, aile tipi, intihar öyküsü, intihar sayısı, intihar türü ve ailede intihar öyküsü arasında anlamlı fark saptanmıştır. SCSS alt ölçeklerinde; daha önce intihar girişiminde bulunma ve intihardan önce not bırakma ile SCSS alt ölçeklerinde ölçülen umutsuz yaklaşım arasında, iyimser yaklaşım ile önceki girişimlerin varlığı arasında, sosyal destek ve yaş ile medeni durum, aile tipi ve daha önce girişimde bulunma durumu arasında anlamlı fark bulunmuştur. BSIS ile İyimser Yaklaşım arasında negatif korelasyon bulunmuştur.



Sonuç: Depresyon hastalarının risklerinin oldukça yüksek olduğu ve stresle baş edebilmek için duygulara yönelik çok daha pasif stratejiler kullandıkları sonucuna varılmıştır. Başa çıkma becerilerinin geliştirilmesi ve stres düzeyinin düşürülerek etkin duygu düzenlemesinin sağlanması intiharın önlenmesine ve depresyonun yoğunluğunun azaltılmasına yardımcı olacaktır.



Anahtar Kelimeler: İntihar, Depresyon, Başa Çıkma Stratejileri

