McKeirnan KC, MacCamy KL, Robinson JD, Ebinger M, Willson MN. Am. J. Pharm. Educ. 2023; 87(8): e100006.
OBJECTIVE: In this study, we aimed to describe the implementation of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training as a required curricular component in a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program; and analyze the impact of MHFA training on student pharmacist's perceptions of stigma, comfort, confidence, and willingness to intervene when someone is experiencing a mental health issue.
Mental health; Suicide prevention; Stigma; Mental health first aid; Self-care