Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this study, we aimed to describe the implementation of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training as a required curricular component in a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program; and analyze the impact of MHFA training on student pharmacist's perceptions of stigma, comfort, confidence, and willingness to intervene when someone is experiencing a mental health issue.



METHODS: Student pharmacists completed an all-day MHFA training as a required element of the PharmD curriculum during the spring of 2022. Pre- and post-survey was completed by students during the in-person training. Questions included items from the Opening Minds to Stigma Scale for Healthcare Providers; question, persuade, refer gatekeeper training for suicide prevention; and questions developed by the authors to assess the impact of the training on participant-reported stigma, confidence, and willingness to provide care to those potentially experiencing a mental issue.



RESULTS: A total of 235 student pharmacists completed the MHFA training. A statistically significant reduction of stigma was seen for 9 of the 15 statements from Opening Minds to Stigma Scale for Healthcare Providers. Additionally, all responses related to comfort and willingness to provide care and confidence improved significantly after completing MHFA.



CONCLUSION: MHFA training was implemented as a mandatory requirement for all student pharmacists in the didactic portion of a PharmD program. This training led to reduced stigma around mental illness and improved confidence, comfort, and willingness to intervene among student pharmacists.

