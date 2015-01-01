Abstract

There is a pressing need for effective treatments that address the high rate of suicide observed among people with psychosis. In this scoping review we highlight two suicidogenic treatment targets that have been relatively neglected in people with psychotic disorders: emotional distress and emotion dysregulation. We review the research on these constructs in psychosis and their relationship to suicide in this population, and then make clinical recommendations based on research findings. Emotional distress and emotional dysregulation may be promising treatment targets for suicide among people with psychosis.

Language: en