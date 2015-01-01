Abstract

Burn injury accounts for a large proportion of surgically treatable disease. It is estimated that over 180,000 flame burn deaths occur annually across the globe, with roughly 95% occurring in low- or middle-income countries (LMIC). Within these countries children account for a disproportionately high number of burn injuries. As such, the WHO has identified burn prevention as a topic of interest, with an increased need in low- and middle-income countries. Here we describe the creation and implementation of a burn prevention program in Ukraine. We instituted a five-step burn prevention initiative consisting of; data gathering, program design, implementation, outcome evaluation, program maintenance, and expansion. The burn prevention initiative has been adopted nationally leading to policy change. Active education and an information campaign were used to target pediatric scald injuries and improve first aid care. The authors have successfully implemented a targeted multi-faceted, national, burn prevention program within Ukraine. The described approach may be used as a guide and adapted to create similar prevention programs within other countries or regions. At this time the Russo-Ukrainian War has caused an abrupt hold on our role in the prevention program and left the healthcare system in havoc. Moving forward, our team is prepared to reevaluate the impact of the war on social life and the medical system and aid in redesigning the prevention program when appropriate.

Language: en