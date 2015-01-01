Abstract

BACKGROUND Assessing spinal injuries in patients with traumatic head injuries is crucial due to their potential to alter functionality and increase mortality rates. This single-center retrospective study was conducted to understand the prevalence and characteristics of concurrent spinal injuries in adults with traumatic head injury from April 2015 to April 2022. MATERIAL AND METHODS The study incorporated demographic, clinical, traumatological, and hemodynamic data from 1,501 adult patients presenting with traumatic head injuries. Spinal injuries were identified through symptoms, physical signs, and radiological findings.



RESULTS During the study period, 179 patients (12%) were reported with associated spinal injuries. These patients were predominantly male (p=0.0012), aged 65 years or above (p=0.0452), had thoracic injuries (p=0.0004), and arrived at the emergency department more than three hours post-trauma (p=0.0004). Most injuries were caused by motor vehicle accidents (p=0.0412) or falls from heights greater than 3 meters (p=0.0481). In addition, these patients had higher Abbreviated Injury Scale scores (≥2, p=0.0391), Eppendorf-Cologne Scale scores (≥2, p=0.0412), and lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings (p=0.0481, p=0.0412) along with lower heart rates (p=0.0482). However, no correlation was found between systolic and diastolic pressures and age among patients with spinal injuries.



CONCLUSIONS This study reveals that the prevalence and severity of spinal injuries in patients with traumatic head injuries are influenced not only by demographic and clinical parameters, but also by the degree and extent of head trauma.

