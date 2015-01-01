Abstract

The ability to model physiological systems through 3D neural in-vitro systems may enable new treatments for various diseases while lowering the need for challenging animal and human testing. Creating such an environment, and even more impactful, one that mimics human brain tissue under mechanical stimulation, would be extremely useful to study a range of human-specific biological processes and conditions related to brain trauma. One approach is to use human cerebral organoids (hCOs) in-vitro models. hCOs recreate key cytoarchitectural features of the human brain, distinguishing themselves from more traditional 2D cultures and organ-on-a-chip models, as well as in-vivo animal models. Here, we propose a novel approach to emulate mild and moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI) using hCOs that undergo strain rates indicative of TBI. We subjected the hCOs to mild (2 s[Formula: see text]) and moderate (14 s[Formula: see text]) loading conditions, examined the mechanotransduction response, and investigated downstream genomic effects and regulatory pathways. The revealed pathways of note were cell death and metabolic and biosynthetic pathways implicating genes such as CARD9, ENO1, and FOXP3, respectively. Additionally, we show a steeper ascent in calcium signaling as we imposed higher loading conditions on the organoids. The elucidation of neural response to mechanical stimulation in reliable human cerebral organoid models gives insights into a better understanding of TBI in humans.

Language: en