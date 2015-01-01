Abstract

BACKGROUND: With an increase in life expectancy globally, the focus on digital health technologies that can enhance physical and mental health among older people with frailty and impairment has increased. Similarly, research interest in how digital health technology can promote well-being and self-management of health in older age has increased, including an increased focus on methods for designing digital health technologies that meet the various medical, psychological, and social needs of older population. Despite the increased focus, there remains a necessity to further understand the needs of this population group to ensure uptake and to avoid introduction of additional challenges when introducing technologies, for example, because of poor technological design. The scope is limited to digital health technologies meant to enable older people with frailty and impairment to age in place.

Objective: In this study, we aimed to explore how older people with frailty and impairment are involved in various parts of the design processes of digital health technologies and identify gaps or neglected steps in a user-involving design process. This included a focus on recruitment strategies, contributions, and methods used to address the perspectives, needs, and desires of older people with frailty and impairment in the development of digital health technologies.

Methods: A scoping review was conducted in accordance with the PRISMA-ScR (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews) reporting from February 2021 to April 2021. Literature searches were conducted in PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and IEEE using a search string covering the concepts of health technology, older people, frailty and impairment, user-centered design, and self-management.

Results: In total, 1891 studies were imported for screening from the initial search. A total of 22 studies were included in this review after full-text screening and manual search. Invitation through partners was the most reported recruitment strategy to involve older people with frailty and impairment in the design process of digital health technologies. Furthermore, they were commonly involved in the final evaluation of the development process. Three main gaps identified were the use of outreach approaches to recruit older people with frailty and impairment in the design process of digital health technologies, description of the value of involvement and outcome of the contribution of participants, and knowledge regarding involvement in all parts of the design process.

Conclusions: Although there is literature on methods for involving older people with frailty and impairment in the design of digital health technology, there is little methodological dialogue on the nuances of how different methods for involvement relate to and shape the outcome of the development process.

