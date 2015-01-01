Abstract

The Zero Suicide (ZS) approach to health system quality improvement (QI) aspires to reduce/eliminate suicides through enhancing risk detection and suicide prevention services. This first report from our randomized trial evaluating a stepped care for suicide prevention intervention within a health system conducting ZS-QI describes (1) our screening and case identification process, (2) variation among adolescents versus young adults, and (3) pandemic-related patterns during the first COVID-19 pandemic year. Between April 2017 and January 2021, youths aged 12-24 years with elevated suicide risk were identified through an electronic health record (EHR) case-finding algorithm followed by direct assessment screening to confirm risk. Eligible/enrolled youth were evaluated for suicidality, self-harm, and risk/protective factors. Case finding, screening, and enrollment yielded 301 participants showing suicide risk indicators: 97% past-year suicidal ideation, 83% past suicidal behavior; and 90% past non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Compared to young adults, adolescents reported more past-year suicide attempts (47% vs. 21%, p <.001) and NSSI (past 6 months, 64% vs. 39%, p <.001); less depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress, and substance use; and greater social connectedness. Pandemic onset was associated with lower participation of racial-ethnic minority youths (18% vs. 33%, p <.015) and lower past-month suicidal ideation and behavior.



RESULTS support the value of EHR case-finding algorithms for identifying youths with potentially elevated risk who could benefit from suicide prevention services, which merit adaptation for adolescents versus young adults. Lower racial-ethnic minority participation after the COVID-19 pandemic onset underscores challenges for services to enhance health equity during a period with restricted in-person health care, social distancing, school closures, and diverse stresses.

Language: en