Buitron V, Jimenez-Colon G, Duarté-Vélez Y. Evid. Based Pract. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health. 2023; 8(2): 194-205.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Latinx communities experience a significant child mental health disparity. Research is needed to examine mental health services use and social support in Latinx adolescents, with particular attention to acculturative factors and youth who have high levels of clinical severity. The current study examined whether acculturation and enculturation, and related proxies, are associated with prior history of services use and social support in Latinx families with adolescents who had a recent suicidal crisis. Participants were 110 youths, recently admitted to psychiatric hospitalization, ages 12-17 years and their caregivers.
