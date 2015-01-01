Abstract

Latinx communities experience a significant child mental health disparity. Research is needed to examine mental health services use and social support in Latinx adolescents, with particular attention to acculturative factors and youth who have high levels of clinical severity. The current study examined whether acculturation and enculturation, and related proxies, are associated with prior history of services use and social support in Latinx families with adolescents who had a recent suicidal crisis. Participants were 110 youths, recently admitted to psychiatric hospitalization, ages 12-17 years and their caregivers.



RESULTS indicated that approximately 20% of the overall sample did not access any formal mental health services (e.g. outpatient mental health care, primary care support, school staff support) before high acuity hospital care. First-generation status and higher caregiver enculturation were associated with a lower likelihood of formal mental health services use, even when controlling for clinical covariates. Adolescent preference for Spanish was associated with lower social support.



FINDINGS suggest that families with higher enculturation and first-generation immigrant families (both caregivers and youth born outside of the U.S.), in the context of severe clinical impairment, experience systemic and sociocultural barriers conducive to limited engagement with mental health support. Implications for improving the accessibility of mental health supports are reviewed.

Language: en