Abstract

Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Centers (PRRCs) provide recovery-oriented care to veterans with serious mental illness (SMI). As part of program evaluation, PRRC providers regularly assess recovery-oriented outcomes. Given the high rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among veterans with SMI, understanding such outcomes in relation to suicide risk is crucial. Among veterans entering a PRRC (N = 4,731), the present study aimed to (a) report suicidal ideation frequency in the past 2 weeks across demographics and psychiatric diagnoses, (b) explore rates of current functional impairment, internalized stigma, and well-being, and (c) examine differences in suicidal ideation frequency and functional impairment, internalized stigma, and well-being. Measurements before treatment were utilized. Younger (ρ = −0.08, p z = −5.23, p z = −4.80, p z = −6.97, p z = −8.79, p p z = −7.69, p z = −7.12, p M = 18.05, SD = 9.85), mild internalized stigma (M = 2.36, SD = 0.51), and lower than average well-being (M = 18.96, SD = 3.93). The more often a veteran reported thinking about suicide in the past 2 weeks, the more likely the veteran viewed themselves to be more functionally impaired (p p p <.001).



FINDINGS and limitations, particularly the suicidal ideation frequency measurement, are discussed to contextualize suggestions to integrate recovery-oriented practices and suicide prevention care. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en