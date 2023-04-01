Abstract

Objective To explore research hotspots and trends on suicide prevention and intervention among students in the past decade, and to provide a reference for relevant domestic research and practice. Methods The CiteSpace software was used to visually analyze 1 559 articles on student suicide prevention and intervention in Web of Science core collection database from 2013 to 2022. Results The number of articles on student suicide prevention and intervention increased from 84 in 2013 to 254 in 2021. Among them, the United States ranked first with 825 articles, and China ranked second with 221 articles. High frequency keywords included risk factors, suicidal ideation, depression and mental health. And high centrality keywords included harm, life, homosexuality and identity. Cluster analysis yielded 17 class groups. By exploring keyword, we found that the popularity of research topics on student suicide prevention and intervention in the past ten years increased rapidly, covering students from different academic backgrouds, which included suicide risk factors and assessment, help seeking for suicide victims, suicide prevention and intervention methods. Conclusion Learning from international experience, we should strengthen research on student suicide prevention and intervention, pay special attention to the efficeiency of student suicide screening, the gap betweeen the incidence of problems and the rate of help, and try to construct support systems for them.

Language: zh