Abstract

Objective The study aimed to develop Questionnaire for Parental Acceptability of School-based Depression Symptom Screening by Delphi method, so as to provide a reference and suggestions for promoting screening adolescents' depression. Methods The study was conducted through the literature review and two rounds of the Delphi expert consultation. The initial construction of scale dimension and item was conducted through the literature search. A survey of 12 experts from 6 different provinces, cities and regions in China was conducted, and the Delphi technique was used to collect and analyze expert opinions data about the importance and feasibility of questionnaire content. The dimensions and specific items of the questionnaire were finally determinded. Results The response rates were 100% in both rounds of Delphi consultation. Kendall coordination degree W=0.22 (χ2=63.72, P < 0.01), which showed the agreement of expert opinions. The initial scale consisted of 4 dimensions and 17 items, including parental cognition of school-based depression screening, parental cognition of school depression screening results feedback and management, parental attitude of school-based depression screening, parental utilization of mental health services. After two rounds of expert consulattion, the final scale consisted of 3 first-grade dimensions including parental cognition of depression symptom, parental attitude of school-based depression symptom screening and parental mental health promotion behaviour, and also cinsisted of 4 second-grade dimensions including parental knowledge of depression symptom, parental attitude of school-based depression symptom screening, parental choice preference of school-based depression symptom screening, parental utilization of mental health services, which had a total of 25 items. Conclusion The questionnaire is developed for assessing parental acceptability of school-based depression screening and associated factors. The finding will facilitate mental health services providers in the screening implementation, but further empirical research is still needed.

Language: zh