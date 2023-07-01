Abstract

Objective To understand vulnerability to psychological crisis among rural college students and its related factors, so as to provide reference for the prevention or intervention of psychological crisis among rural college students. Methods A total of 3 560 rural college students from grade one to grade three from five universities were selected using convenient cluster sampling method from January to September 2022 in Nanyang City. General information, vulnerability to psychological crisis, parenting style and Scale of Perceived Social Self-efficacy (PSSE) were collected and analyzed through questionnaire. Results Among the investigated rule college students, the score of psychological crisis vulnerability and spoiling dimension of parenting style were (10.76±3.46) points and (2.68±0.55) points, while the score of trust encouragement dimension of parenting style and PSSE were (2.52±0.62) points and (3.29±0.61) points. Pearson correlation analysis showed that vulnerability to psychological crisis of rural students was positively correlated with spoiling and neglect (r=0.32, 0.49), and was negatively correlated with trust encouragement, emotional warmth and PSSE (r=-0.38, -0.53, -0.51)(P < 0.05). Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that single-parent family or other families, poor students, left-behind experience, high score of spoiling and high score of neglect revealed high psychological crisis vulnerability (P < 0.05). High score of trust encouragement, high score of emotional warmth and PSSE were associated with low vulnerability to psychological crisis (P < 0.05). Conclusion Vulnerability to psychological crisis among rural college students is higher, which is related to the family structure, students whether they are poor, leftover experience, parenting style and PSSE. Mental health among rural college students should be promoted by strengthening communication with students' parents and cultivating students' social self-efficacy.

Language: zh