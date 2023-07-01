Abstract

Objective To explore the association of vitamin D deficiency with anxiety and depressive symptoms as well as their comorbidity, so as to provide references for improving the mental health of children and adolescents. Methods From October to December 2021, a total of 1 323 students from four middle schools in Shenzhen were selected by using convenience sampling method for a questionnaire survey and physical examination. Fasting blood samples were collected to detect vitamin D levels. The Chi-square test and multiple Logistic regression model were used to analyze the association of vitamin D deficiency with anxiety and depressive symptoms and their comorbidity among middle school students. Results The detection rates of anxiety, depressive, and thier comorbidities in middle school students were 33.0%, 21.5% and 16.3%, respectively. After adjusting for confounding factors, vitamin D deficiency was positively associated with the risk of anxiety symptoms (OR=1.59, 95%CI=1.02-2.46), depressive symptoms (OR=1.94, 95%CI=1.22-3.09) and anxiety-depressive co-morbid symptoms (OR=1.75, 95%CI=1.06-2.90) in secondary school students (P < 0.05). Conclusion Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of anxiety, depressive and their co-morbidity symptoms in middle school students, and the directionality of the association should be further studied.

Language: zh