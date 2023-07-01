Abstract

Child abuse is a global public health problem, which has emerged as a neglected yet pressing issue in global development. Early and accurate identification of abuse at a lower-age group is of great significance for treatment, which might reduce the risk of re-maltreatment and promote children's physical and mental health development. Therefore, by reviewing the clinical characteristics, risk factors and existing abuse identification and screening tools of child abuse, the study aims at providing basic evidence for the development of child abuse risk identification tools and the establishment of child maltreatment system in China, so as to take timely intervention measures to prevent adverse outcomes or reduce their severity.

