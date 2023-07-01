SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhou X, Beibei H, Siyan C, Ying SUN. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2023; 44(7): 1112-1115.

(Copyright © 2023, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2023.07.035

unavailable

Abstract

The increasing fragile and vulnerable adolescents' mental health determines the increasing demand for psychological health services among teenagers, which indicates the inadequacy of traditional mental health service models. This article summarizes the necessity of digital mental health services for adolescents, and then lists the application examples of digital mental health services across the world, aiming to provide reference for digital mental health services among Chinese adolescents.


Language: zh
