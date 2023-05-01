Abstract

Depression severely affects the healthy development of adolescents and has become a major public health challenge in China. The outbreak and normalization of COVID-19 have posed a serious challenge to the prevention and treatment of depression in adolescents. Given the characteristics of adolescent physical and mental development and depression pathology, the prevention and control of depression in adolescents should be shifted to an earlier stage. "Screening and dynamic monitoring" should be an important way to shift the focus of prevention and control of depression in adolescents. "Population-based prevention" should be an important guarantee for achieving the shift toward early prevention and control of depression in adolescents, which builds a solid barrier for the mental health protection and promotion among Chinese adolescents.

Language: zh