Abstract

Objective To explore the relationship between adolescents' physical fitness and depressive symptoms, and to provide reference for the early prevention and intervention of depressive symptoms and improvement of physical fitness in Chinese adolescents. Methods From September to December 2021, a total of 8 102 adolescents were selected by random cluster sampling method in Shanghai, Urumqi, Changsha and Kunming. The Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale(CES-D) was used to investigate the depressive symptoms, and completed grip strength, standing long jump, 50 m running, modified sitting forward flexion, 20 s repeated traverse, 30 s sit-ups, 20 m round-trip running (20 m SRT) test. χ2 test, Goodman-Kruskal Gamma and Logistic regression analysis were used to analyze the relationship between physical fitness index(PFI) and depressive symptoms. Results The overall detection rate of depressive symptoms in adolescents with high level PFI was 23.4%, and the detection rate of low level adolescents was 26.3%, with a statistically significant difference (χ2=6.73, P=0.01). There was a significant positive correlation between PFI and depressive symptoms in the high school group (G=0.09, P < 0.05) and the boy group (G=0.12, P < 0.05), and there was no significant association between PFI and depressive symptoms in the junior high school group and the girl group (P>0.05). After adjusting for gender and age in the Logistic regression model, compared with those with high PFI, the risk of depressive symptoms in those with low PFI was 1.18 times (95%CI=1.05-1.33). Conclusion There is a correlation between physical fitness and depressive symptoms in adolescents. Adolescents with low PFI are at higher risk of developing depressive symptoms than those with high PFI.

Language: zh