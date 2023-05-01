SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yong Y, Minlei GN, Xiaojian YIN, Huipan WU, Jinbo S, Yuanyuan MA, Yuxin HOU, Yong LI, Dongru Z, Yuan LIU. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2023; 44(5): 659-663.

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2023.05.005

Objective To explore the correlation between non-suicidal self-injury(NSSI) behaviors and depressive symptoms in adolescents and to provide a theoretical basis for improvement of adolescent physical and mental health. Methods A total of 8 102 adolescents aged 12-17 years were selected by random cluster sampling method in Shanghai, Urumqi, Changsha and Kunming, using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) and the Adolescent Non-Suicidal Self-Injurious Behavior Assessment Questionnaire. Depressive symptoms and the occurrence of NSSI behaviors were assessed. The relationship between NSSI behaviors and depressive symptoms was analyzed using Chi-square test, one-way analysis and Logistic regression analysis. Results The overall detection rate of NSSI in adolescents, 24.6%, with a significantly lower detection rate in boys (23.1%) than in girls (26.2%) (χ2=10.97, P < 0.05), and 24.7%, 24.6% in the middle school and high school segments, respectively, but the difference was not statistically significant (χ2=0.01, P>0.05). The overall detection rate of adolescent depressive symptoms was 49.7% in the group with NSSI and 17.7% in the group without NSSI, with statistically significant differences (χ2=808.80, P < 0.01). The detection rates of adolescent depressive symptoms in the group with NSSI (male: 44.0%, female: 54.7%, middle school: 49.6%, high school: 49.8%) and the group without NSSI (male: 14.2%, female: 21.4%, middle school: 14.3%, high school: 21.0%) were statistically significant by sex and age groups (χ2=385.58, 412.44, 520.60, 313.78, P < 0.01). Logistic regression models, after adjusting for gender and age, the risk for depressive symptoms was 2.65 times (95%CI=2.27-3.09) and 7.28 times (95%CI=6.34-8.37) more frequently in adolescents with episodic self-injurious behavior and frequent self-injurious behavior, respectively, compared to those without self-injurious behavior. The association between NSSI status and depressive symptoms did not show sex differences (P > 0.05). Conclusion Adolescent NSSI behavior is positively associated with depressive symptoms, the attention should be paid to adolescent physical and mental health to reduce the occurrence of NSSI.


