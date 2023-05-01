Abstract

Objective To explore network relationships among depression, Internet addiction and campus bullying among adolescents, so as to provide a theoretical basis for the comprehensive prevention and control of adolescents' psychological status and risky behaviors. Methods In September 2020, a stratified random cluster sampling method was adopted to select 5 000 middle-school students for investigation. A structural equation model was used to analyze depression, Internet addiction and bullying and their related influencing factors in order to clarify the pathway and magnitude of effects. Results Depression had a positive effect on Internet addiction with adolescents(β=0.35, P < 0.01), school bullying had a positive effect on depression and Internet addiction with adolescents(β=0.23, 0.05, P < 0.01). Adolescent depression was found to play a partial mediating role with respect to the influence of sleep duration on Internet addiction, and the indirect effect was -0.01, accounting for 63.6% of the total effect. Depression played a partial mediating role regarding the influence of the frequency of moderate and high intensity exercise on Internet addiction in adolescents; the indirect effect was -0.01, accounting for 21.8% of the total effect. Conclusion Considering the interaction among adolescent depression, Internet addiction, and school bullying, it's important to include associated factors when developing effective prevention and intervention strategies, which can thus promote the physical and mental health of students, and provide scientific and effective protection.

Language: zh