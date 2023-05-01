Abstract

Objective To understand the relationship between family environment and depressive symptoms among adolescent, and to provide a reference for adolescent mental health promotion and intervention. Methods From September to December in 2021, a questionnaire survey on family environment and depressive symptoms was conducted among 8 102 middle school students by random cluster sampling method in Shanghai, Urumqi, Changsha and Kunming. The Chi-square test was used to compare the depression status of students in different family environments. Multivariate Logistic regression analysis was used to explore the relationship between family environment and depressive symptoms. Results The detection rates of possible depression, likely depression and severe depression in adolescents were 11.2%, 5.9% and 8.4%, respectively. There were significant differences in the detection rate of depression by gender, academic period, urban and rural areas, family forms and only-child statu(χ2=87.60, 27.19, 6.65, 45.59, 4.78, P < 0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that adolescents in single parent families (OR=1.45) and reorganized families(OR=1.69) were positively correlated with the occurrence of depressive symptoms compared with those in nuclear families(P < 0.01). Conclusion Compared with nuclear families, the risks of adolescent depressive symptoms in single-parent families and reorganized families are higher. Attention should be paid to the mental health education of teenagers from single parents and reorganized families to ensure the development of their physical and mental health.

Language: zh