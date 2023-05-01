Abstract

Objective To understand the potential categories of harmful behaviors of college students in Wuling Mountain Area and its relationship with campus bullying, so as to provide a theoretical basis for promoting the development of college students' physical and mental health. Methods The stratified random cluster sampling method was used to select 3 042 college students from six universities in Wuling Mountain Area from October to December, 2022. The "Chinese Youth Health Related/Risk Behaviors Questionnaire" (University Edition) compiled by the National Youth Health Related/Risk Behaviors Survey Group was used to investigate the health risk behaviors. The potential category analysis method was used to analyze the food preference, insecurity, fighting, loneliness, depression, insomnia, heartbreak, suicidal ideation, smoking, drinking, game addiction, Internet addiction of health risk behaviors were used to further analyze the relationship between different categories and campus bullying by using multi category Logistic regression method. Results College students in Wuling Mountain Area were classified into low risk group of category 1 (44.2%), category 2 (5.4%) substance dependent group, category 3(50.4%) emotional disorder group. The distribution of potential categories of health risk behaviors among college students was statistically significant by gender(χ2=31.44, 11.69, P < 0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that after controlling demographic variables, campus bullying was the risk factor of category 3 emotional disorder group(OR=1.88, P < 0.01). Conclusion Health risk behaviors of college students in Wuling Mountain Area show distinct cluster pattern, and each category has different association with campus bullying. Colleges and universities should attach great importance to the occurrence of campus bullying, formulate intervention programs for different categories of health hazard behaviors, and promote the healthy development of college students' physical and mental health.

Language: zh