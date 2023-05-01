Abstract

In recent years, mental health problems such as anxiety and depression among adolescents in China have attracted attention from all walks of life. Given that adolescence is a transitional and critical period for individual development, mental health affect the developmental opportunities. Therefore, in the review, the effects of environment, psychosocial factors and behavioral patterns on depressive symptoms are analyzed by combining with the characteristics of physical and mental development among adolescents. It is found that early adolescence and even childhood should be the key period for the prevention and intervention of depression. In order to formulate effective interventions and prevention strategies, it is proposed that future research should combine real situation in China with active exploration of protective factors and early predictors of depression.

Language: zh