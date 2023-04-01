SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Qixiang OU, Fagen LIU. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2023; 44(4): 485-488.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

DOI

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2023.04.002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Schools are key sites for the prevention and control of public health emergencies. Through literature review, determinants of public health emergencies in schools include emergency management awareness, framework, capacity and health care resources. To further improve the emergency management system for public health emergencies in schools, the following measures are recommended: improving the laws and regulations, as well as organizational system for emergency prevention and control in schools, promoting multi-party coordination mechanism, enhancing emergency prevention and control capabilities, strengthening health resource protection, and strengthening the construction of emergency culture.


Language: zh
