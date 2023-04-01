Abstract

Increased attention has been paid to the impact of social network usage on adolescent depression. This article focuses on the psychological mechanism in the association between usage of social networks with adolescent depression, and systematically reviews recent national and international studies regarding two areas: inappropriate usage of social networks and adaptation to adolescent social networks usage. Adolescent addiction to social networks and passive use of social networks with increased risk of adolescent depression. Social comparison, self-concept and self-esteem play important role in the association between adolescent social network usage and depression.

Language: zh