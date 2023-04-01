SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yongguang D, Lulu S. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2023; 44(4): 627-631.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

DOI

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2023.04.034

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Increased attention has been paid to the impact of social network usage on adolescent depression. This article focuses on the psychological mechanism in the association between usage of social networks with adolescent depression, and systematically reviews recent national and international studies regarding two areas: inappropriate usage of social networks and adaptation to adolescent social networks usage. Adolescent addiction to social networks and passive use of social networks with increased risk of adolescent depression. Social comparison, self-concept and self-esteem play important role in the association between adolescent social network usage and depression.


Language: zh
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print