Abstract

Non-suicide self-injury is highly common in adolescents, which is seriously threatening their physical and mental health. It is an important predictor of future suicide, and has become a focus of global public health concern. At present, the research on adolescent non-suicidal self-injury is still in its infancy, and its formation process is complex. The pathogenesis is not completely clear, and the relevant treatment studies are relatively few. The paper expounds the pathogenesis and treatment of the nonsuicidal adolescent NSSI from the perspectives of genetics, neurobiology, neuroimage and social psychology, aiming to provide a theoretical basis for adolescent NSSI prevention and intervention.

Language: zh