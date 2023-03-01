Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the attitudes and demands of parents of children in Luzhou towards family-based child sexual abuse prevention education.



METHODS A self-administered anonymous questionnaire survey was conducted among parents of children in Luzhou City who were selected from stratified cluster sampling. Multiple linear regression model was used to analyze parents' attitudes.



RESULTS Parents' attitude towards prevention of sexual assault education was positive (average score 16.70±3.67). The results of multiple regression analysis showed that parents of only child (β=0.30), parents who participated in related activities (β=1.28), communicated with relatives and friends (β=0.81), and lived in urban areas (β=0.49) had more positive attitudes. In terms of parental factors, average annual family income higher than 100 000 yuan (β=0.39), mothers of young children (β=0.88), and parents with a high level of knowledge about sexual assault prevention education (β=0.98), the mother being a teacher or a medical staff (β=0.52), and educational background of the mother being high school/secondary school (β=1.03), college/undergraduate or above (β=1.42) were associated with more positive attitudes(P < 0.01). The results of demand analysis showed that parents had high demand for child's self-protection (96.86%).



CONCLUSION Parents of young children in Luzhou City show generally positive attitude and high demand towards family-based sexual abuse prevention. Knowledge training and publicity regarding child sexual abuse should be improved for children who had siblings, from rural and township areas, and whose parents with low educational background.

Language: zh