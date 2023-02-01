Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the prevalence and relevant factors of physical and emotional abuse by parents among children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), so as to provide basis for intervention program of children abuse.



METHODS A total of 221 ASD children from 3 special education institutions in Tangshan were investigated from March to October in 2021, 395 non-ASD children from two kindergartens in urban and rural areas were selected by convenient sampling. Parents of these children were invited for online and on-site questionnaire survey. The self-designed violence questionnaire, Childhood Autism Rating Scale and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 were used to assess violence, severity of autism, depression of parents. Chi-square test, Fisher's exact probability method and Logistic regression were used to analyze the influencing factors of violence.



RESULTS About 81.9% of children with ASD and 72.9% of non-ASD children experienced violence(P < 0.05). The reported rates of physical and emotional violence in ASD children were 74.2% and 73.8% respectively, which in non-ASD children were 58.7% and 65.8% respectively. There were significant differences in the 3 types of violence rate between the two groups (P < 0.05). Multivariate Logistic regression analysis showed that boys (OR=1.70, 95%CI=1.12-2.60), annual per capita income < 10 000 yuan(OR=2.43, 95%CI=1.45-4.08), and parental depression (ORmild=11.01, 95%CI=5.38-22.49; ORmoderate =69.97, 95%CI=24.25-201.93) were the risk factors for child violence exposure; ASD disease (OR=1.96, 95%CI=1.32-2.92), older age (OR=1.19, 95%CI=1.01-1.41) and parental depression(ORmild=7.83, 95%CI=3.67-16.74; ORmoderate=14.37, 95%CI=6.17-33.46) were risk factors for physical violence; boys (OR=1.62, 95%CI=1.11-2.36), mothers who work in manual labor (OR=1.68, 95%CI=1.09-2.59) and parental depression (ORmild=7.69, 95%CI=3.74-15.81; ORmoderate=25.37, 95%CI=10.80-59.63) were risk factors for emotional violence(P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION The reported rate of parental violence against children with ASD is high. Mental health promotion and social support for families with ASD should be strengthened.

Language: zh