Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the association of sleep quality, depressive symptoms and their interaction with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among rural middle school students, so as to provide a reference for early prevention and control of NSSI among rural middle school students.



METHODS A multi-stage cluster sampling method was used to randomly select four rural middle schools in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province. A total of 1 723 middle school students were investigated according to the principle of grade stratification and class random selection. Paper questionnaires (including demographic factors, Non-Suicidal Self-Injury Short Scale, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, Patient Health Questionnare-9) were used to conduct the questionnaire survey. Logistic regression model was used to analyze the association of sleep quality, depressive symptoms and their interaction with NSSI among rural middle school students.



RESULTS Totally 30.5% of middle school students had NSSI. Univariate results showed that girls (33.0%) had a higher incidence of NSSI than boys(27.3%), and those with sleep disorders and depressive symptoms had a higher incidence of NSSI, which was 46.8%, 43.6%. The results of multivariate Logistic regression showed that the risk of NSSI in students with sleep disorder was 1.80 times that in those without sleep disorder(OR 95%CI=1.42-2.28, P < 0.01). The risk of NSSI in students with depressive symptoms was 3.32 times higher than that in those without depressive symptoms(OR 95%CI=2.60-4.24, P < 0.01). The interaction results showed that there was additive interaction between sleep disturbance and depressive symptoms on the occurrence of NSSI behavior in rural middle school students, and the relative excess risk, attributable proportion and synergy index were 1.80, 0.30 and 1.57, respectively.



CONCLUSION Sleep disorder and depressive symptoms are risk factors for NSSI among rural middle school students, and there is additive interaction between them.

Language: zh