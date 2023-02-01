Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation of suicide attempts in middle school students and to explore its relation with adolescent-parent attachment, to provide a basis for the prevention and control of middle school students suicidal behavior.



METHODS A total of 4 419 students from grades 7 to 12 in Ezhou City and Xiaogan City, Hubei Province were selected by stratified cluster random sampling. The Inventory of Parent and Peer Attachment, Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, Kessler Psychological Distress Scale were used to conduct a questionnaire Survey, and evaluated the suicide attempts of middle school students.



RESULTS The detection rate of attempted suicide among middle school students was 6.8%. The detection rate of attempted suicide varies among different grades, family types, parental relation, parenting style, family income, self-esteem level, and psychological distress(χ2/t=3.88, 10.12, 18.00, 52.54, 13.90, 2.37, 8.99, P < 0.05). The scores of paternal attachment and maternal attachment (14.64±13.45, 14.77±12.26) in the group with attempted suicide were lower than those without attempted suicide(22.05±16.08, 23.79±14.93)(t=-9.07, -12.11, P < 0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed that both paternal attachment and maternal attachment were associated with lower rate of suicide attempts among middle school students(paternal attachment, OR=0.99, 95%CI=0.98-0.99; maternal attachment OR=0.97, 95%CI=0.96-0.98), with paternal attachment for girls only(OR=0.98, 95%CI=0.97-0.99)(P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION Adolescent-parent attachment may be a protective factor for middle school students suicide attempts. Sex-specific effects are observed in adolescent-father attachment in girls. Parents should pay attention to cultivating a good attachment relationship with their children and promote the healthy growth of middle school students.

Language: zh