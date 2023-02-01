|
Jingyi LI, Qunfang M, Wan SHU, Lingjing Q, Yahong W. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2023; 44(2): 302-306.
The concepts and theoretical mechanisms of interpersonal psychotherapy are discussed in detail. The review focuses on the effectiveness of interpersonal psychotherapy on depression among adolescents and the expansion of its applications. The feasibility of localized adapted interpersonal psychotherapy interventions in adolescent depression groups is proposed, to provide a reference for the applied practice of interpersonal psychotherapy.
Language: zh