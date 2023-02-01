|
Chuang LIU, Meizhen LI, Xiuhong LI. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2023; 44(2): 316-320.
(Copyright © 2023, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)
In recent years, the incidence of adolescent suicide has been increasing, and it has become a serious public health problem that threatens the physical and mental health and even the life of adolescents. Adolescents with depressive disorder are a high-risk group for suicidal behavior. The paper reviews the personal psychological factors, as well as the family, school and social factors that play a role in the suicidal behavior of adolescents with depressive disorder, providing a scientific basis for the effective prevention of suicidal behavior in adolescents.
