Abstract

In recent years, the incidence of adolescent suicide has been increasing, and it has become a serious public health problem that threatens the physical and mental health and even the life of adolescents. Adolescents with depressive disorder are a high-risk group for suicidal behavior. The paper reviews the personal psychological factors, as well as the family, school and social factors that play a role in the suicidal behavior of adolescents with depressive disorder, providing a scientific basis for the effective prevention of suicidal behavior in adolescents.

Language: zh