Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the causal relationship between self-stigma and depression among college students with disabilities, so as to provide reference for mental health promotion among disabled college students.



METHODS In October, 2021(T1) and April, 2022(T2), 291 college students from four majors of School of Special Education of Hebei Open University were selected by cluster sampling method to conduct two follow-up tests, and online questionnaires were conducted by using Disability Self-Stigma Scale, Perceived Social Support Scale and Center for Epidemiological Survey, Depression Scale, and the mediation of perceived social support was established in the cross-lag model.



RESULTS The average scores of depressive symptoms of disabled college students in T1 and T2 were (43.51±8.26, 46.82±9.13).The cross-lag model showed that T1 self-stigma could positively predict T2 depressive (β=0.17, P < 0.01).Cross-group analysis showed that T1 perceived social support plays a longitudinal mediating role between T1 self-stigma and T2 depressive.Predictive effects of self-stigma on depressive symptoms in female students (β=0.42) was stronger than that in males (β=0.29)(P < 0.01).Predictive effects of perceived social support on depressive in female students (β=-0.36) was stronger than that of the males (β=-0.19)(P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION There is a causal relationship between self-stigma and depressive symptoms among college students with disabilities.Intervention aim at promoting perceived social support might help to control depressive symptoms.

Language: zh