Abstract

Accessible and effective mental health services for people at risk of suicide are one of the cornerstones of suicide prevention. However, some people suicide while receiving such help, and it is important to understand the reasons for this. In the absence of a direct way to reveal the experiences of people who have received services and subsequently suicided, the professionals providing mental health services are an important source of informa- tion on this process. The main aim of this study was to describe the main difficulties experienced by professionals supporting people who later suicided. The sample included 15 mental health professionals (7 psychiatrists, 6 medical psychologists, and 2 social workers) who experienced patient suicide. The data were collected using semi-structured interviews, which were then analysed using thematic analysis. The following themes were identified in the stories of the participants: lack of collaboration from the patient, specific topics that were challenging to work with, treatment limitations, difficulties in assessing suicide risk, reactions experienced when working with the suicidal patient, and the role of the patient's relatives. Therefore, the results of this study speak about the challenge of being with a patient in a suicidal crisis, who is not inclined to accept help, while bearing the limitations of the system and oneself as a specialist. This causes intense experiences of helplessness and anger.



Keywords: suicide prevention, mental health professionals, treatment challenges, risk assessment difficulties, patient

non-cooperation



Prieĩnamos ir efektỹvios psichikos sveikatos specialistų paslaugos savižudybės grėsmę patiriantiems asmenims yra viena iš svarbiausių savižudybių prevencijos dalių. Visgi kai kurie žmonės nusižudo net ir suteikus ar teikiant tokią pagalbą, tad svarbu suprasti to priežastis. Nesant tiesioginio būdo atskleisti paslaugas gavusių ir vėliau nusižudžiusių asmenų patirtis, jiems teikę pagalbą specialistai yra svarbus informacijos apie pagalbos teikimo procesą tokiais atvejais šaltinis. Pagrindinis šio tyrimo tikslas buvo atskleisti didžiausius sunkumus, kurių specialistai patyrė teikdami pagalbą asmenims, kurie vėliau nusižudė. Tyrime dalyvavo 15 psichikos sveikatos specialistų (7 gydytojai psichiatrai, 6 medicinos psichologai ir 2 socialiniai darbuotojai), patyrusių paciento savižudybę. Tyrimo duomenys surinkti naudojant pusiau struktūruotus interviu, analizė atlikta remiantis teminės analizės metodu. Tyrimo dalyvių pasakojimuose apie darbą su pacientais, kurie vėliau nusižudė, išsiskyrė šios temos: paciento nebendradarbiavimas, paciento sunkumai, su kuriais buvo sunku dirbti, gydymo ribotumai, savižudybės rizikos vertinimo sunkumai, spe- cialisto reakcijos dirbant su pacientu ir paciento artimųjų vaidmuo. Tad šio tyrimo rezultatai kalba apie sunkumus išbūti su savižudybės krizę patiriančiu pacientu, kuris pats sunkiai linkęs priimti pagalbą, kartu atsiremiant į savo galimybių ir sistemos ribotumus, kas kelia intensyvius bejėgiškumo, pykčio išgyvenimus.





Pagrindiniai žodžiai: savižudybių prevencija, psichikos sveikatos specialistai, gydymo sunkumai, rizikos vertinimo

problemos, paciento nebendradarbiavimas.

