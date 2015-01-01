SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fatima S, Shams A, Saleem S, Zahra ST. J. Postgrad. Med. Inst. (Peshawar) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Postgraduate Medical Institute, Peshawar, Pakistan)

DOI

10.54079/jpmi.37.2.3145

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To find out the mediating role of perceived social support between perfectionism and self-harm in medical and nursing students.

METHODology: This Cross-sectional research design using questionnaires was conducted in the government and private medical universities of Pakistan (Lahore). The total 250 number of participants were chosen by using multi-stage sampling techniques, in which two strata were made, MBBS (145) and nursing students (105). The participants belonged to private and government sector with the age range 18-25 years. There are different char- acteristics of students that, these students had sense of responsibility, compassionate with their work and they are truthfulness to commitments. To determine the association, Perfectionistic Tendencies Scale (PTS), Multidi- mensional Perceived Social Support (MDSPSS) and Self-harm Tendencies Scales (SHTS) were used respectively. Statistical results of this research were analysed by using SPSS.

RESULTS. The findings highlighted that there was a significant positive association between perfectionism and self-harm tendencies (r=.171, p=.05) in students. Respectively, mediation analysis showed that perceived social support is significantly mediated between perfectionism and self-harm tendencies in students (β =.21, SE =.08, p<.001) Conclusion: Perceived social support act as significant shield for perfectionists to prevent from self-harm and mental health issues.


Language: en
