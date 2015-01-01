Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To find out the mediating role of perceived social support between perfectionism and self-harm in medical and nursing students.



METHODology: This Cross-sectional research design using questionnaires was conducted in the government and private medical universities of Pakistan (Lahore). The total 250 number of participants were chosen by using multi-stage sampling techniques, in which two strata were made, MBBS (145) and nursing students (105). The participants belonged to private and government sector with the age range 18-25 years. There are different char- acteristics of students that, these students had sense of responsibility, compassionate with their work and they are truthfulness to commitments. To determine the association, Perfectionistic Tendencies Scale (PTS), Multidi- mensional Perceived Social Support (MDSPSS) and Self-harm Tendencies Scales (SHTS) were used respectively. Statistical results of this research were analysed by using SPSS.



RESULTS. The findings highlighted that there was a significant positive association between perfectionism and self-harm tendencies (r=.171, p=.05) in students. Respectively, mediation analysis showed that perceived social support is significantly mediated between perfectionism and self-harm tendencies in students (β =.21, SE =.08, p<.001) Conclusion: Perceived social support act as significant shield for perfectionists to prevent from self-harm and mental health issues.

Language: en