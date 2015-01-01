|
Dinis-Oliveira RJ, Durão C. Forensic Sci. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
It was in 1936 that Lancet [1] first published three cases of intoxication by nitrites. The authors mentioned that poisoning by sodium nitrite was rare, and they were not able to trace any other record of fatal poisoning in the UK. Then, in 1939, three fatal cases due to sodium nitrite poisonings were reported in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) [2]. That reality was maintained rare and virtually unheard of until very recently [3, 4]. Indeed, as forensic experts, we are very alarmed at how easily is being adver- tised and purchased this suicide means in different countries that ended in several series of fatal events [5-7]. In other words, more fatal cases of intoxication by sodium nitrite were published in the last 2 years than before. The toxi- covigilance data justify urgent and restrictive regulations for the use of sodium nitrite, but perhaps the market around this substance restraints further measures to be undertaken. Indeed, since sodium nitrite has several industrial applications, accidental exposure to contaminated water and food but espe- cially intentional ingestion has been associated with severe toxicity and deaths. Moreover, since routine tests for this substance are rarely available in different clinical and forensic settings, several other cases are certainly being missed. The tip of the iceberg as we unfortunately anticipated is becoming reality [7].
