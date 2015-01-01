Abstract

INTRODUCTION:



This study surveyed the prevalence of suicidal behavior in a higher education setting. Two particular purposes, two research questions, and two null hypotheses were used to steer this study in order to achieve the objectives. This descriptive design made use of the University of Nigeria Nsukka's student demographics.



Methods:



A total of 100 students made up the study's sample. To obtain the sample, an unintentional sampling method was employed. For this study, a self-created questionnaire called the Suicidal Behaviour Questionnaire (SBQ) was utilized. The data collected was analyzed using mean and percentages.



Results:



The findings indicated that university students do not engage in suicide behavior. Additionally, it demonstrated the rarity of suicide thoughts. Gender has no discernible effect on the replies of male and female tertiary institution students based on their encounters with suicidal behavior. The mean replies of male and female tertiary institution students on the occurrence of suicide events show no discernible gender-based differences.



Conclusion:



According to the findings, it is advised that suicide education and prevention be taught in schools and that guidance counselors post bulletins on suicidology.

Language: en