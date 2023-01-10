|
Halliday DWR, Karr JE, Shahnazian D, Gordon I, Sanchez Escudero JP, MacDonald SWS, Macoun SJ, Hundza SR, Garcia-Barrera MA. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2023; 1-10.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37598380
OBJECTIVE: Sport participation may benefit executive functioning (EF), but EF can also be adversely affected by concussion, which can occur during sport participation. Neural variability is an emerging proxy of brain health that indexes the brain's range of possible responses to incoming stimuli (i.e., dynamic range) and interconnectedness, but has yet to be characterized following concussion among athletes. This study examined whether neural variability was enhanced by athletic participation and attenuated by concussion.
Language: en
electroencephalography; Athletes; brain concussion; executive function; intra-individual variability; sports