SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Halliday DWR, Karr JE, Shahnazian D, Gordon I, Sanchez Escudero JP, MacDonald SWS, Macoun SJ, Hundza SR, Garcia-Barrera MA. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2023; 1-10.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23279095.2023.2247512

PMID

37598380

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sport participation may benefit executive functioning (EF), but EF can also be adversely affected by concussion, which can occur during sport participation. Neural variability is an emerging proxy of brain health that indexes the brain's range of possible responses to incoming stimuli (i.e., dynamic range) and interconnectedness, but has yet to be characterized following concussion among athletes. This study examined whether neural variability was enhanced by athletic participation and attenuated by concussion.

METHOD: Seventy-seven participants (18-25 years-old) were classified as sedentary controls (n = 33), athletes with positive concussion history (n = 21), or athletes without concussion (n = 23). Participants completed tests of attention switching, response inhibition, and updating working memory while undergoing electroencephalography recordings to index neural variability.

RESULTS: Compared to sedentary controls and athletes without concussion, athletes with concussion exhibited a restricted whole-brain dynamic range of neural variability when completing a test of inhibitory control. There were no group differences observed for either the switching or working memory tasks.

CONCLUSIONS: A history of concussion was related to reduced dynamic range of neural activity during a task of response inhibition in young adult athletes. Neural variability may have value for evaluating brain health following concussion.


Language: en

Keywords

electroencephalography; Athletes; brain concussion; executive function; intra-individual variability; sports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print