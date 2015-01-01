|
Citation
|
Nadon M, Park K, Lee JY, Wright M. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 145: e106404.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37598611
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research shows general increases in child maltreatment reports in the U.S. However, less is understood about how reporting varies across states and changes over time, from a perspective of referral sources. While recent studies during COVID-19 reported a reduction in maltreatment referrals, predominantly school referrals, little research has examined changes in maltreatment referrals by referral sources before the pandemic and how different referral sources are associated with case outcomes, particularly out-of-home placement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child maltreatment referrals sources; Mandated reporters; Out-of-home placement; Substantiation