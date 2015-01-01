Abstract

BACKGROUND: Illicit stimulant use remains a public health concern that has been associated with multiple adverse outcomes, including cognitive deficits. The effects of stimulant use on cognition may be particularly deleterious in persons with HIV. Stimulant use intensity may be an important factor in the magnitude of observed deficits over time.



METHODS: We completed neurocognitive testing in a sample of people who use stimulants with (n = 84) and without HIV (n = 123) at baseline and up to 4 follow-up time points over approximately 1 year. Participants reported on substance use at each visit, including frequency of use and stimulant dependence. Mixed effects models examined the relationship between stimulant-related factors and neurocognitive function over time.



RESULTS: Participants were mostly male (57%), African American (86%), and 47.41 years old on average. All participants actively used stimulants at enrollment and use remained prevalent throughout the follow-up period, with an average of ≥24 days of use in the past 90 days at all time points. Retention was excellent, with 86% completing all 4 follow-up assessments. Mixed effects models showed that stimulant dependence was associated with lower neurocognitive performance independent of HIV status (p = 0.002), whereas frequency of use had a greater negative impact on performance in participants with HIV compared to those without HIV (p = 0.045).



CONCLUSIONS: Our key finding is that stimulant-related factors are associated with neurocognitive performance over time, but in complex ways. These findings have important implications for harm reduction approaches, particularly those that target cognitive function.

Language: en