Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence shows that cyberbullying is an important risk factor for various adverse mental health outcomes, such as substance use. However, there is limited evidence from longitudinal studies that assessed whether cyberbullying victimization is associated with substance use initiation, especially among adolescent population.



METHODS: Using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, we assessed the association between cyberbullying victimization and substance use initiation among adolescents. In the cross-sectional analysis at year 2, multivariable logistic regressions were used to assess the association between cyberbullying victimization history and substance use initiation. Additionally, the association between year 2 cyberbullying victimization in the past 12 months/lifetime and year 3 substance use initiation was assessed using multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: Adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics and the presence of depression/anxiety symptoms, lifetime history of cyberbullying victimization was significantly associated with substance use initiation (OR= 2.17, 95% CI: 1.68, 2.81). Recent cyberbullying victimization in the past 12 months was associated with two-times higher odds of initiating substances (OR= 2.31, 95% CI: 1.71, 3.12). In addition, both lifetime history of cyberbullying victimization and recent cyberbullying victimization at year 2 were associated with two times increased risk in substance use initiation at year 3 (OR = 2.22, 95% CI: 1.68, 2.93; OR = 2.34, 95% CI: 1.68, 3.26).



CONCLUSION: There is a significant relationship between cyberbullying victimization and substance use initiation among adolescents. Cyberbullying victims are at an increased risk of initiating substance use later in life.

Language: en