Citation
Vázquez N, Continente X, Bartroli M, Juárez O, Muñoz L, Sánchez-Martínez F, Pérez A, Ariza C. Gac. Sanit. 2023; 37: e102323.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37598579
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Implementation fidelity is a key dimension in process evaluation but has been scarcely studied. Reptes is a selective alcohol and cannabis use prevention program performed in vulnerable young people (16-21 years) from different educational and leisure settings. The study aimed to describe the components of this program, its implementation fidelity, and satisfaction among participants and facilitators.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Marijuana abuse; Program evaluation; Adolescentes; Alcohol drinking; Consumo de alcohol; Consumo de cánnabis; Evaluación de programas; Health plan implementation; Implementación de planes de salud; Poblaciones vulnerables; Vulnerable populations