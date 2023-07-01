SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vasodi E, Saatchian V, Dehghan Ghahfarokhi A. Geriatr. Nurs. 2023; 53: 227-239.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2023.07.019

37598426

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to investigate the impact of virtual reality-based exercise on the quality of life, some balance variables, and depression among older adults aged 60 years or older.

METHOD: We systematically searched five electronic databases.

RESULTS: Twenty-seven articles met our inclusion criteria. Meta-analysis revealed that exercise using virtual reality had a significant positive effect on overall quality of life (p = 0.05), mental (p = 0.001) and physical component scores (p = 0.01), social relation (p = 0.0002), psychological health(p = 0.01), physical health(p = 0.04), and environmental health (p = 0.04). Additionally, depression significantly improved following virtual reality-based exercise (p = 0.01). However, there were significant improvements in the balance berg scale (p<0.00001) and ABC scale (p<0.00001) but not in timed-up-and-go(TUG) or 8-foot-up-and-go(8-FUG).

DISCUSSION: Virtual reality-based exercise has a positive impact on various aspects of quality of life, BBS and ABC scores, and depression. More studies with larger sample sizes and less heterogeneity in design and assessments are required.


Quality of life; Virtual reality; Aging; BBS; TUG

