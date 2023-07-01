Abstract

AIMS: It is important to identify the association between characteristics of the neighborhood environment, cognitive impairment and functional limitations to organize early and effective intervention strategies.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of 308 community-dwelling older adults was conducted. Logistic Regression analyses were performed to verify the associations between self-perceived characteristics of the neighborhood environment (Neighborhood Environment Walkability Scale), cognitive impairment (Mini-Mental State Examination) and functional limitations (mobility, lower limb muscle strength and balance).



RESULTS: Significant negative associations were observed: (1) better infrastructure, traffic and safety and mobility limitation; (2) better infrastructure and muscle weakness; (3) better safety and balance limitation; and (4) better streets/sidewalks and cognitive impairment. On the other hand, positive associations were observed between poor safety with mobility limitation and muscle weakness.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings contribute to greater knowledge about neighborhood characteristics regarding mental and physical health in community-dwelling older adults.

