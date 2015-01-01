Abstract

A significant proportion of the high mortality associated with psychiatric illness is due to premature death in comorbidity with somatic illness, and to a lesser extent suicide and accidents. In our literature review, we demonstrate that the risk of mortality for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia is more than twice of that of controls. With respect to schizophrenia diagnosis, national data from Hungary are available, and consistent with the international data show an increased risk of mortality. In Hungary, the mortality risk of persons with a diagnosis of schizophrenia is about 2.4 times higher than that of controls matched by age, sex and postcode. In particular, the risk of dying from schizophrenia is increased among young people (7-10 times) and we highlight that although the risk of death in schizophrenia is higher for men than for women, the risk of dying from schizophrenia for women diagnosed with schizophrenia is higher than for men compared to the female control group (relative risk). Considering the high prevalence of psychiatric disorders, an important prerequisite for improving the national mortality rates recorded for somatic illnesses is the early diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric illnesses comorbid with somatic illnesses. The data presented here can help to support the reforms needed in medical education and training and in the organization of health care to reduce mortality. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(33): 1287-1293.



===



A pszichiátriai betegségekkel összefüggő jelentős halálozásért nagy részben a szomatikus betegségekkel való komorbiditás esetén bekövetkező korai halálozás, továbbá részben az öngyilkosság és a balesetek a felelősek. Irodalmi összefoglalónkban bemutatjuk, hogy az autizmusspektrum-zavarral és a szkizofréniával diagnosztizált személyek halálozási kockázata több mint 2-szeres a kontrollcsoportokhoz képest. A szkizofrénia diagnózisát illetően hazai adatok is rendelkezésre állnak, amelyek az emelkedett halálozási kockázat tekintetében megegyeznek a nemzetközi adatokkal. Magyarországon kb. 2,4-szeres a szkizofrénia diagnózisával élő személyek halálozási rizikója a korban, nemben és irányítószám szerint illesztett kontrollcsoporthoz képest. Különösen emelkedett a halálozás kockázata szkizofréniában a fiatalok között (7–10-szeres), és kiemeljük, hogy bár a férfiak halálozási rizikója nagyobb, mint a nőké, a szkizofréniával diagnosztizált nők halálozási kockázata a női kontrollcsoporthoz képest (relatív kockázat) nagyobb, mint a férfiaké. Figyelembe véve a pszichiátriai betegségek magas prevalenciáját, a szomatikus betegségek esetében regisztrált hazai halálozási mutatók javításának fontos feltétele a szomatikus betegségek ellátása során a komorbid pszichiátriai betegségek korai diagnózisa és kezelése. Az itt ismertetett adatok segíthetik a halálozás csökkentéséhez szükséges reformokat az orvosképzésben és a szakképzésben, valamint az egészségügyi ellátás szervezésében. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(33): 1287–1293.

Language: hu