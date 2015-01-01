|
A pszichiátriai betegségekre jelentős korai halálozási arányszámok jellemzők: szomatikus komorbiditás és mortalitás autizmusspektrum-zavarban és szkizofréniában
Abstract
|
A significant proportion of the high mortality associated with psychiatric illness is due to premature death in comorbidity with somatic illness, and to a lesser extent suicide and accidents. In our literature review, we demonstrate that the risk of mortality for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia is more than twice of that of controls. With respect to schizophrenia diagnosis, national data from Hungary are available, and consistent with the international data show an increased risk of mortality. In Hungary, the mortality risk of persons with a diagnosis of schizophrenia is about 2.4 times higher than that of controls matched by age, sex and postcode. In particular, the risk of dying from schizophrenia is increased among young people (7-10 times) and we highlight that although the risk of death in schizophrenia is higher for men than for women, the risk of dying from schizophrenia for women diagnosed with schizophrenia is higher than for men compared to the female control group (relative risk). Considering the high prevalence of psychiatric disorders, an important prerequisite for improving the national mortality rates recorded for somatic illnesses is the early diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric illnesses comorbid with somatic illnesses. The data presented here can help to support the reforms needed in medical education and training and in the organization of health care to reduce mortality. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(33): 1287-1293.
