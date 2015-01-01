|
Liu B, Di X, Apuke OD. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 327: e115408.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37598628
This study looked at how exposure to interactive TV-based music and art therapy could assist in reducing suicidal thoughts of secondary school female children who survived abduction in Nigeria. A quasi-experiment was carried out in three randomly selected secondary schools in Northern Nigeria. The study sample comprised 470 students divided into three groups to form control group 235, art therapy group 118 and music therapy group 117.
Language: en
Nigeria; Suicide ideation; Art therapy; Kidnapping; Music therapy